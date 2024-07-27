4,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses to converge for convention

No fewer than 4,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses are to converge physically on Lagos State and Mowe in Ogun State for their 2024 convention aimed at extending the frontiers of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

The 2024 convention is also aimed at seeking God’s face and charting the way forward for the body of Christ.

According to the spokesperson for the regional convention, Jahswill Obi, the three-day annual convention would begin on August 9.

Obi spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Friday.

He said the Region C Convention would take place at Lekki and Badagry in Lagos State and Mowe in Ogun State, with the theme: “Declare the Good News.”

He said that the event would feature community evangelism on: “Why We Need Good News,” as well as Christian video presentations, among other activities.

Obi said: “In the face of economically and socially-challenging times, people are looking for something that will inspire them, something positive that can bring them some relief.

Also Read:

“The convention is fashioned to inspire people.”

The spokesperson said that the convention remained a key gathering of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

He said: “The August retreat will provide a holiday alternative to families to bond in an oriental atmosphere.

“Thirteen million people attended the 2023 edition at various centres across the world.

“This year will record a greater number of people with greater expectations.”

Post Views: 4