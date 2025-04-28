AFRIMA Awards 2025: Africa waiting on AU for host city

Excitement is building across Africa and around the world as the African Union Commission (AUC) and International Committee of AFRIMA get ready to announce the host city for the 2025 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) on May 13, 2025.

The major announcement in the exciting cycle of the awards will be made at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This will be on May 13, 2025.

The last edition was held in Dakar, hosted by the government of Senegal.

Two major cities: Lagos State in Nigeria and Gauteng Province in South Africa, are being considered for the chance to host the African global event.

Both cities are well known for their music and cultural scenes, enduring infrastructure for business and tourism, and ability to host and manage big international events.

But in the end, only one will get the nod.

In 2024, the African Union invited Nigeria and South Africa as well as wrote to the Governor and Premier of Lagos State and Gauteng Province respectively to take advantage of the opportunities inherent in hosting the prestigious Africa’s global music awards for 2025.

After months of review and infrastructure assessment, meetings, engagement and voting by AFRIMA’s International Committee, the decision is now close, and one thing is certain: the winning city will play a big role in shaping the future of African music on a global stage.

Lagos: Beating Heart of Afrobeats and Innovation

Lagos lives and breathes music. It is the home of Afrobeats, the genre that has taken the world by storm. Some of Africa’s biggest stars such as Burna Boy, Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage,Ashake, Rema, and Ayra Starr started their journeys in this vibrant city. The energy, rhythm, and passion in Lagos makes it the perfect place to celebrate African music.

But Lagos offers much more than musical brilliance. Under successive leadership of the state, including the incumbent, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the city has made tremendous strides in infrastructure and creative economy. From building a world-class urban rail network—the Lagos Blue Line and Red Line rail systems—to revamping its water transportation with modern ferries and terminals, the state is redefining African urban mobility. The city’s real estate boom is also reshaping its skyline, with modern housing estates, commercial hubs, and tech campuses springing up across the metropolis without ignoring the security and safety of residents and visitors.

Lagos is not new to hosting big events. From concerts to festivals and international conferences, international sporting events, the city knows how to handle big crowds. AFRIMA has been held in Lagos in the past and each time, it was a huge success. The city has the hotels, venues, infrastructure, and experience needed for a world-class show.

From the bustling markets to the nightclubs, Lagos never sleeps. Visitors from across Africa and the world will enjoy its culture, food, beaches, and legendary hospitality. During AFRIMA, the city will come alive even more with parties, concerts, and lots of fun for everyone with the aim to celebrate Africa.

Guateng: Cradle of Amapiano and Cultural Legacy

Similarly, Gauteng province houses Johannesburg, Sandton, Pretoria and Soweto township – is a city deeply rooted in music. From Kwaito to the globally popular Amapiano, Gauteng has created and shaped sounds that have resonated around the world. It’s a place where music is not just entertainment—it’s a way of life, a powerful form of expression rooted in South Africa’s social and cultural history.

From the FIFA World Cup in 2010 to countless international music and film festivals: Joy of Jazz, South Africa Music Awards (SAMA), Rugby World Cup, etc, Gauteng has shown it can host big events and do it well. The city knows how to welcome thousands of guests from all over the world and make them feel at home.

Both Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Premier Panyaza Lesufi of Gauteng are fully behind their cities.

They believe hosting AFRIMA will help grow the creative industry, attract tourists, create jobs and inspire new generation African mega superstars.

According to Adenrele Niyi, AFRIMA’s Chief Experience Officer (CXO), this decision is about more than just music.

“Hosting AFRIMA is not just about glamour or entertainment,” Niyi said, adding: “It’s about creating real impact.

“The event brings thousands of visitors, including artists, fans, policymakers, media professionals, and investors, to the host city.

“That means full hotels, busy restaurants, more sales for local shops, and lots of business for transport services and event planners.

“However, more importantly, the over 400 million expected broadcast audience globally remains a key strength of the AFRIMA property.”

The benefits are clear.

The host city will be seen by millions around the world through TV, digital media, and global press.

It also gets to organise side events like the African Music Business Summit, school outreach programmes for skill acquisition, and the fun-filled AFRIMA Music Village—all of which leave a lasting impact on the hosting country.

Countries that have hosted AFRIMA in the past such as Ghana, Nigeria, and Senegal have all seen major benefits.

The 2023 event in Dakar was widely praised for its success and energy.

Now, the world is waiting. Will Lagos win with its Afrobeats fire, youthful vibe, and visionary infrastructure?

Or Gauteng takes the spotlight with its deep music history and modern charm leveraging big cities like Johannesburg, Pretoria and Sandton?

One thing is certain: Africa is watching, and no matter where AFRIMA 2025 is held, the celebration of African music, talent, and creativity will be unforgettable when we work together towards a common goal.

