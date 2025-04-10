APC Crisis: Why Tinubu demanded for Sanwo-Olu’s resignation

In this edition of: “Talking Politics and Other Issues With Dotun Oladipo,” the Managing Editor of The Eagle Online examines the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State.

As a fallout of the crisis, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been told to hand in his letter of resignation, a development causing ripples.

Oladipo concluded with an insight into how this could affect the fortunes of the APC in the 2027 elections in the state and those of President Bola Tinubu, who will be seeking reelection for a second term.

Post Views: 26