Court restrains PDP, National Chairman, others from holding congress in Rivers

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt on Friday restrained the Peoples Democratic Party and the party’s National Executive Committee from gathering or holding any congress in the state.

It also restrained their agents from gathering anywhere in the 319 wards of the 23 local government areas in the state.

The presiding Judge, Justice Charles Wali, in a judgement order obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria, restrained the PDP National Chairman, Iliya Damagum, and National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, from holding the Congress.

Wali also gave an interim injunction restraining the party agents from gathering anywhere in Rivers State to hold Ward, LGA or state congresses pending the hearing and determination of suit no: PHC/2400/CS/2024 before him.

The judge said that the injunction specifically prevented the defendants from conducting any congresses at the ward, local government or state levels scheduled for July 27, August 10 or August 31.

The court said that the measure would remain effective pending the hearing and determination of the motion for interlocutory injunction already filed.

The court also ordered the Inspector General of Police; Commissioner, Rivers State Police Command; Director-General, Department of Service Services; and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps to enforce the order on the specified dates or any other dates.

Wali ordered that the motion on notice and the originating summons, including this order, be served on the Respondents through substituted means, specifically by publication in any widely read national newspaper in Rivers State.

He said that the applicants would be mandated to pay damages to the Respondents if the application was found to be frivolous.

According to him, the court’s decision aims to ensure lawful proceedings within the state’s political framework and safeguard the legal process concerning the internal activities of the PDP.

He held: “The court underscores the importance of adherence to judicial orders and the potential consequences of non-compliance.”

Justice Wali adjourned the hearing to August 1, 2024.

