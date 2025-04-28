Breaking: APC governors storm Delta to receive Oborevwori

Some governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress have arrived in Asaba, the Delta State capital, to join other chieftains of the party in receiving Governor Sheriff Oborevwori into their fold.

The Eagle Online recalls that Oborevwori and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, last week defected from the Peoples Democratic Party.

Monday (today) was fixed over the weekend for the formal reception of Oborevwori and Dr. Okowa, the vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 elections, into the APC.

According to a photograph seen in the early hours of Monday, among those who had arrived in Asaba for the reception were the Ekiti and Edo State Governors, Biodun Oyebanji and Monday Okpebholo.

Also already at the Delta State Government House in Asaba was a former Governor of Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

Expected to join them for the formal reception are Vice President Kashim Shettima; the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje; and other chieftains of the APC.

