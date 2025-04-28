Access Bank reacts to reports of ex-staff secretly filming female colleagues

Access Bank says its attention has been drawn to allegations circulating on social media that a former contact centre agent secretly filmed colleagues without their consent.

In a statement released on Monday, the bank said the matter had been handed over to the appropriate authorities and that it was cooperating fully with investigations.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports circulating on social media regarding an alleged offence involving a former Contact Centre Agent.

“The matter has been handed over to the appropriate authorities, who are conducting an investigation. We are fully cooperating with them in this process,” the statement partly read.

The Eagle Online had reported that Stephen Ifeanyichukwu Ejezie, a former Quality Assurance Specialist at Access Bank’s contact centre in Oniru, Lagos State, was accused of secretly recording his colleagues while they used the restrooms.

Sources told the Foundation For Investigative Journalism (FIJ) that Ejezie was caught in the female restroom around 1:30am on Wednesday.

Following the incident, Access Bank reportedly ordered his arrest.

A subsequent raid on his residence revealed hundreds of compromising video clips.

However, Ejezie has since been released, raising concerns among affected staff members who fear they may not get justice.

Access Bank, in its statement, emphasised that it upholds a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and privacy violations.

It also said it was actively supporting affected employees.

“At Access Bank, we uphold a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and any form of privacy violation.

“We are also actively engaging with the affected employees to provide all necessary support.

“The safety, dignity, and well-being of our employees and customers remain our highest priority.

“We appreciate the concern and support of the public and our stakeholders.

“For accurate information, we encourage everyone to rely only on updates communicated through our official channels,” the bank said.

