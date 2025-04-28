Erotic Monday Night: A ‘sexfull’ therapy, by Tiwa Says

Everyone needs encouragement. Even the strongest of persons needs some form of support from time to time. Life can be very intimidating. It is important to take time off. Not just when you can, but as a matter of necessity.

It is amazing how we treat our gadgets better than we treat our bodies. We never forget to charge our phones. We do a routine checkup and service on our vehicles. But when it comes to self, we keep pushing till we can no longer move.

I’m not talking about just stretching the body. I’m also talking about the mind. Your mental health is just as important as your physical health.

As difficult as it may seem, it is actually possible to rest the brain. I understand that life is demanding and you have to be continually calculating and analysing but the brain needs rest. It could be as simple as having someone who you can talk to. Just for the purpose of unburdening yourself of stress, not necessarily for a solution.

Also Read:

It had been a stressful few weeks for me so I decided to visit my therapist, who I had been avoiding. The beautiful thing about this patient/doctor relationship is that we connect very easily. As soon as I sat down, I started to talk till there was nothing to say. I felt so light.

He left his “therapist” chair and sat beside me. We talked about other things and it was so easy to laugh. I made the first move. I moved close to him and gave him a hug. Before I knew what was happening, we were kissing and removing each other’s clothes. It had been a while. He squeezed my breasts and tickled my nipples and I cupped his balls in my hands, massaging softly.

I got on my knees and took his dick in my mouth. He tasted warm and sweet. I licked and sucked like I had never tasted anything so good. He groaned and grabbed my head, pushing his dick deeper into my mouth. I felt him down my throat and gagged.

He pulled me up and lifted me. I guided him inside me. He bounced me up and down, fucking me sweetly, my breasts swinging up and down. Then he put me on his table, lifted my legs and rammed into me like never before.

I loved every stroke. It wasn’t slow but it wasn’t fast as well. I moved to his rhythm as we both moaned and talked dirty. I held on to the table as I felt myself cumming. I gave a loud moan and he spanked me twice and emptied himself in me.

I must confess it was the most intense sex I had had in a while. I felt totally refreshed afterwards, energised to face the world again.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.

Post Views: 9