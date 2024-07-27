Why ASUP suspended planned strike — Official

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics suspended its planned industrial action following the Federal Government’s intervention regarding a contentious new scheme of service, an official said.

Dr. Iloma Richard, the Zone D Coordinator of ASUP, said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

In the interview on Friday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, he said the union had issued a 15-day ultimatum to the National Board for Technical Education to suspend the implementation of the disputed policy or face industrial action.

Richard said: “But before the ultimatum expired on July 22, the Federal Ministry of Education convened a tripartite meeting with ASUP and NBTE on July 19.

“The meeting resulted in a decision to suspend the implementation of the contentious document via an official circular addressed to all relevant authorities, which NBTE complied with.

“The meeting further resolved that a review process of the flawed scheme of service by critical stakeholders be initiated by NBTE.”

Richard noted that ASUP’s National Executive Council was satisfied with the terms reached during the meeting.

“Consequently, the NEC resolved to suspend the proposed industrial action while monitoring the sincerity of the review process,” he concluded.

The union leader praised the Federal Ministry of Education for its timely intervention and commended NBTE for its understanding.

“We are grateful to ASUP chapters, rectors, provosts, and students for their support during the process,” he emphasised.

Also Read:

NAN reports the disputed issues in the new scheme include the requirement that made the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation an approving authority of polytechnics.

Others are the discriminatory minimum employment requirement for Bachelor’s degree holders set at second class lower, and upper credit for polytechnic graduates.

Additionally, there were also issues such as an extended promotion period for lecturers, non-academic designation for academic staff, and the reclassification of technologists as non-academic staff among others.

Post Views: 0