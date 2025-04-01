Fubara: I feel depressed over state of emergency in Rivers

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has said that he feels depressed over the statement of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu.

The suspended governor said this when he addressed some Muslim faithful who came to pay him Sallah homage in his private residence.

Fubara said on Tuesday: “We assume that I might feel a bit depressed because of the situation.

“Maybe because of what we are seeing but might not understand.

“But in everything, we have decided to give glory to the Almighty God.

“So in this season of sharing, love, sacrifice, I want you people to know that I key into your period of festivals.

“You have said it already that our dreams and vision for this state is the society that no man should be oppressed.

“It’s a very important virtue in the cause of this struggle.

“Please be patient and don’t allow anybody to push you into any form of provocation.

“What they want is to destroy this state.

“What they want is to create problems and deny you that means of livelihood that you have here and we will not allow it.

“We will continue to operate in a peaceful manner and continue to respect every constituted authority to ensure that this state remains the envy of every other state in Nigeria.”

