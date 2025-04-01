Lagos, Council seek investors’ support for LIFC

The Lagos State Government and EnterpriseNGR on the platform of the Lagos International Financial Centre have called on foreign and local investors to support and partnership for the establishment of an International Financial Centre in Lagos to drive economic and financial growth.

Speaking during the EnterpriseNGR first Quarterly Members’ Night of 2025 held at Victoria Island, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Co-Chairman of LIFC Council, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, said the establishment of LIFC will attract private international capital flow to finance growth and development in Lagos and Nigeria.

The event was attended by Lagos State Government top officials, which included Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Abayomi Oluyomi, his Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment counterpart, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem; as well as the Commissioner of Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Mosopefolu George; captains of industry; foreign partners; and media stakeholders, in a high-level engagement.

It showcased the Lagos International Financial Centre vision, focusing on advancing Nigeria’s transformation into a globally competitive financial hub.

Speaking at the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Oluyomi, said the establishment of the Lagos International Financial Centre will aid the financing of the infrastructural gap in the State.

He therefore called on the private sector to partner with the Lagos State Government and LIFC Council to drive economic and financial growth in Lagos, noting: “The partnership between the public and the private sector is the solution, and that is what we have been looking for.

“We believe the establishment of the Lagos International Financial Centre will aid the financing of the infrastructural gap.

“It is a hub that promotes the development of both economic and financial systems in Nigeria.

“If we are able to establish the Lagos International Financial Centre, it will, in a geometric way, leapfrog the development of Lagos State for Lagos to be able to compete with global cities.

“The Lagos State Government, particularly Mr Governor, is very supportive, and he is driving the initiative.

“So, whatsoever is needed for us to make sure that the Lagos International Financial Centre is established and developed, we will do it.

“The Lagos International Financial Centre will tremendously transform the economy of Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

“It will become a magnet that attracts and magnetises the capital that we have been looking for.

“It magnetises the flow of investments, Foreign Direct Investment.

“It will make Lagos to become destination of choice.”

Aig-Imoukhuede, Co-Chairman of the LIFC Council and Chairman of EnterpriseNGR, described the LIFC as a “national strategic imperative” and a transformative platform to attract international capital, deepen markets, and elevate Nigeria’s competitiveness.

He said: “The LIFC is our collective response to the reality that global capital now gravitates to jurisdictions that are familiar, predictable, profitable, and open.

“Lagos is poised to become West Africa’s first and Africa’s largest international financial centre.

“With the support of the Lagos State Government and our partners at The CityUK, we are building a centre that aligns with international best practices while leveraging Nigeria’s natural advantages.

“If executed with precision and foresight, the LIFC will be a game-changer for Lagos, Nigeria, and Africa.

“It will deepen our domestic capital markets; increase access to long-term finance; attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI); drive economic diversification and support innovation across industries.”

