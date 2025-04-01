Natasha as she arrives Kogi: I’m not afraid of anybody + Video

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has declared that she is not afraid of anybody as she arrived in Kogi State despite a government ban on public gathering.
The representative of Kogi Central Senatorial District spoke as she arrived on Tuesday to a tumultuous welcome by her people.
Akpoti-Uduaghan, who arrived in a helicopter, told the joyous crowd that received her in Okehi Local Government Area in her language, Ebira language: “Nobody and nothing can stop me from coming home.
“I’m an Ebira person.
“This is my land.
“I’m the daughter of the late Jimoh Abdul Akpoti.
“I know my roots.
“I’m not a bastard.
“And I’m not afraid of anybody.”
