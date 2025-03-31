Nigerian boxer who died in Ghana fought against advice to repay debt — NBBofC, Coach

The Nigeria Boxing Board of Control and Coach Babatunde Ojo have said Segun ‘Success’ Olanrewaju, who died in Accra, Ghana on Saturday during a boxing bout, fought without approval and against advice in order to settle his debt.

The NBBofC and the boxer’s trainer made their positions known in an interview they granted The PUNCH after the 40-year-old pugillist died.

It will be recalled that the former National and West African light-heavyweight champion lost consciousness during his bout against Ghanaian boxer, Jon Mbanugu, at: “Fight Night 15,” organised by the Ghana Professional Boxing League at Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra on Saturday.

The Secretary-General of the NBBoC, Remi Aboderin, told The PUNCH: “Segun got our approval to fight in Ghana, a fight that was proposed to take place on a Friday.

“Unfortunately, they did weigh-ins on Thursday and he was found to be overweight and they told him the person he was to fight was not his weight.

“They said to do this, they would increase his purse with another $500, which he said was too small, and due to that, there was no agreement.

“Saturday morning, they were on their way back to Lagos, they had even left Accra and were at Aflao border when Segun said to the coach that followed him, that’s Diran Alamu, that it was not going to be easy returning home; he left Nigeria with no money and he had debts to pay and needed money.

“So, he wanted to call the Ghanaians and see if another fight was coming up and told them he was now ready to collect the additional $500 as discussed because he felt it would not pay him if he returned home without money.

“So, they called the matchmaker, who informed him that there was a fight on Saturday night and that they could put the fight for that Saturday, but we didn’t give him the approval for that, and this is where the GBA (Ghana Boxing Association) erred.

“So, he turned back and went back to Ghana because he needed the money; he owed a lot of people money.”

Ojo, who trained Olanrewaju, told The PUNCH that he advised the boxer against fighting on short notice.

He said: “He (Olanrewaju) told me they gave him a fight last week.

“After he informed me, I told him, ‘the fight was at short notice, you are not training and you want to go, you can’t go, leave this fight for a better offer.’

“He initially told me the fight was on April 1, but he called later to say it was no longer next month but on March 29.

“So, I told him that it was at short notice but if he wanted us to go together, he should tell the organisers to book flights so we could go there and come back together.

Also Read

“He called them and when he got back to me, he said they told him they would get him a car that would take him to Ghana.

“ I said no, that’s not possible.

“So, he knew I didn’t want him to go.

“After that, he called me that they (NBBofC) had given him a release letter (for the fight).

“I didn’t hear from him afterwards, so I called him.

“He said he had been called again for the fight and was going that night.

“I told him, ‘Success, don’t you think this fight is too early?’

“He said he would call me back.

“The next time I called him, he said he was on his way (to Ghana), and he didn’t call me because he knew I wouldn’t allow him go.

“That was why he didn’t tell me.

“He is an adult, so, I could not stop him.

“Now we have this situation, these are the things I advise my boxers against; you can’t pick a fight at short notice, you need at least one month.

“I am very saddened by his loss; may his soul rest in peace.”

Post Views: 2