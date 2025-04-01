FG applauds victory of Nigerian kids at US chess contest

The Federal Government has congratulated young Nigerian chess players from the Chess in Slums Initiative for their outstanding performance at the 12th Annual Chess and Community Conference in the United States of America.

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, gave the commendation in a statement on Tuesday.

Their remarkable achievements, including multiple medals and scholarships, showcase the brilliance and resilience of Nigerian youth on the global stage, Dabiri-Erewa said.

She commended the Chess in Slums founder, Tunde Onakoya, for his dedication to empowering underprivileged children through chess.

She said: “These kids have proven that talent knows no boundaries.

“Their victory is an inspiration, and we must continue to support initiatives that nurture our youth’s potential.”

The Chess in Slums Initiative is a non-profit organisation founded by Onakoya, a renowned Guinness World Record holder for the longest marathon in chess, that introduces less privileged children to the game of chess, thereby fostering critical thinking, confidence, and providing opportunities for them.

