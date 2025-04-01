Natasha insists on visiting constituents despite Kogi’s ban

Despite the ban on public processions and others by the Kogi State Government, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has insisted on visiting her constituents on Tuesday (today).

The representative of Kogi Central Senatorial District made this known in a statement by her Media Office to newsmen on Monday.

The suspended senator said her planned visit to Kogi Central Senatorial District for the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations will proceed as scheduled.

The statement said: “We are pleased to confirm that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Sallah visit to Kogi Central senatorial district will proceed as planned,.

“Despite rumours circulating online, there has been no official announcement from our office regarding the cancellation of this visit.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan reaffirmed her commitment to engaging with her constituents and promoting unity within the senatorial district.

The statement noted: “As the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan remains committed to engaging with her community and fostering a spirit of unity and cooperation.

““Her dedication to the people of Kogi Central is unwavering, and she looks forward to celebrating Eid-el-Fitr with her constituents.”

The Eagle Online recalls that the Kogi State Government had on Monday placed a ban on such public gatherings over intelligence report that some persons were planning to unleash violence in the state.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said the government’s decision is based on credible intelligence reports that require proactive measures be taken to avert a security breach

The government particularly referred to Kogi Central Senatorial District, where the senator hails from, saying there are suspicions of a security breach.

The statement reads: “intelligence at our disposal points to the fact that some elements are planning to stage some violent rallies in the guise of political and religious agitations. This is to create a platform for wanton destruction and breakdown of law and order.”

The state government warned that flashes of disturbances are raising tension in the state and threatening to breach public peace and security.

While acknowledging the rights of citizens to gather and express themselves, the Governor Usman Ododo-led government insisted security considerations must take precedence in the interest of public safety.

Fanwo added in the statement: “As such, no individual, group, or organization is permitted to hold any form of rally within the state until further notice effective today (Monday).

“The Kogi State Government has directed that any individual or group entering the state with a convoy of security personnel must obtain prior clearance from state commands of the deploying services.

“This measure is to ensure proper profiling and verification of all security operatives accompanying such convoys.”

Post Views: 90