Police foil kidnapping attempt in Ebonyi, recovers victim’s car

The Ebonyi State Police Command has foiled a kidnapping attempt at Mile 50 Layout, Abakaliki, the state capital, and recovered the car of the victim, Nneka Onyibe.

The State Police Public Relations Officer and a Superintendent of Police, SP Joshua Ukandu, made the development known to newsmen.

According to Ukandu, on March 30 at about 8:30pm, the command received a report of a kidnapping incident near Mile 50 Layout in Abakaliki.

He said: “Operatives were immediately dispatched to track the kidnappers.

“They pursued an ash-coloured Toyota Corolla with registration number SKA 828 AA, which was used by the suspects, to Tina Nweze Street in the area.

“Under pressure from the operatives, the kidnappers abandoned the victim, the Toyota Corolla, and a Toyota Sienna belonging to the victim.

“The police successfully recovered both vehicles, which are now at the command headquarters for identification by their rightful owners.”

Ukandu added that the Command’s Commissioner, CP Adaku Uche-Anya, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

“The Commissioner also urged residents of Ebonyi to contact the command’s control room at 07064515001 in case of any distress situation,” Ukandu advised.

