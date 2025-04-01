2023 governorship candidate dumps Labour Party for PDP

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Enugu State during the 2023 elections, Chijioke Edeoga, has dumped the party and returned to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The former member of the Peoples Democratic Party moved to the Labour Party in 2023 when the PDP denied him the governorship ticket.

The News Agency of Nigeria is reporting that the PDP in the state, led by Dr. Martin Chukwunweike, had in January visited Edeoga and wooed him back to his former party.

Announcing his defection on Monday at the PDP State Secretariat, Enugu, Edeoga thanked Governor Peter Mbah and Chukwunweike for facilitating the movement.

He described the event as “remarkable and historic”, adding that such had not happened in Enugu State before.

He said: “It is going to cause a paradigm shift in the politics of Enugu.

“I rededicate myself again to PDP to make the party a winning machine in the state.”

Presenting the PDP constitution to Edeoga, Chukwunweike said his defection was to ensure that the party would succeed come 2027.

He said: “We are here today to receive our member who left us for a short while and we are welcoming him wholeheartedly because PDP is Enugu and Enugu is PDP.

“We are receiving him at the state level after being received at his ward level.

“Edeoga is the first person who has come to register with the party and it is my belief that more people who left the party will return.

“I assure you that his coming will be good for the state and with this, there is no opposition party in Enugu.”

Earlier, the PDP Ehamufu Ward Chairman, Sunday Uzochukwu, said Edeoga had since joined the PDP, adding the event was to formally present him to the party at the state level.

Present at the event were PDP chieftains, elders, and supporters in the state.

