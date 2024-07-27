Witches, wizards delayed my birth — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that his mother carried his pregnancy for 12 months due to the influence of witches and wizards.

Obasanjo made the revelation during a drama presentation, titled: “Aremu Omo Asabi,” in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The drama, at the main auditorium of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, a statement by Obasanjo’s media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, was staged to commemorate the 66th year of the passing of former president’s mother, Bernice Obasanjo.

The former president recounted the difficulties his mother faced before his birth, attributing the delay to supernatural forces.

He however expressed gratitude for God’s intervention, which eventually led to his birth.

He said: “My mother carried my pregnancy for 12 months before I was born, and it was said that witches and wizards were at play, making her suffer.

“She bore nine children, but only two of us, myself and my sister, survived.

“I was the only one who received an education, as my father believed that educating a female child was unnecessary since she would end up in the kitchen.”

Obasanjo lamented that his mother did not live to see his accomplishments and enjoy the fruits of her labour.

He therefore vowed to support the drama troupe’s ambition to set a Guinness World Record for the longest open drama performance.

The drama underscored the vital role of mothers and the enduring impact of their sacrifices, and also served as a call to action for society to support and honour mothers.

It harped on ensuring that mothers’ dreams for their children are realised through access to quality education, healthcare, and opportunities.

