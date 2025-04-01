Iyabo Ojo’s film tops Nigerian box office with N50.4m

“Labake Olododo,” a movie by Alice Iyabo Ojo, has topped the Nigerian box office, grossing N50.4 million over the weekend following its release.

FilmOne Entertainment, the distributing company of the new film, shared the news in an Instagram post it made on Monday.

It revealed that the film marked the second biggest opening weekend for a Nollywood release in 2025.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Labake Olododo tells the inspiring story of a courageous woman who rises against oppression in her community.

