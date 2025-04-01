Kunle Afolayan’s son replies critics: ‘I’m unapologetic about who I am’ 

Dieko Afolayan, the 19-year-old son of renowned Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, has spoken out against the online scrutiny surrounding his sexuality.

The discussion trailed behind Dieko’s appearance at the premiere of his father’s latest film, Recall.

His demeanor and fashion choices became the subject of heated debates on social media, with some users questioning his sexuality and others accusing him of being influenced by Western views on gender identity.

While criticism surfaced, many users came to Dieko’s defense, condemning the backlash as cyberbullying and unwarranted hate.

Amid the controversy, Dieko addressed the issue directly, affirming his commitment to authenticity and self-expression in a society that often pressures individuals to conform.

Also Read

“I will keep on introducing myself at certain times until people know me. If you are looking for where hard work meets success or how your guy will become that person, you’re welcome to my page,” he stated.

Dieko further emphasised his determination, describing himself as “ambitious and hardworking.”

“I am an individual of many talents. I am 19 years old. I would describe myself as ambitious and hardworking. I would describe myself as self-aware.

“One thing people should know about me is that I am very reserved. I am an influencer, creator, and entrepreneur. I come from a line of stars.

“I am also an individual who is trying to find himself in a world of chaos, in a world of not being accepted, being made to conform to society’s measures of what they expect of me. It is annoying.

“I want to be a role model to boys and girls out there. To be honest, the majority of my role models are women. I am someone who is unapologetic about who I am. I am unapologetic about my values and standards.”

Post Views: 14