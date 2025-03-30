Hamzat appeals for patience with Tinubu’s policies

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has appealed to Nigerians to be patient and support President Bola Tinubu’s vision for a better nation.

Hamzat spoke at a thanksgiving to celebrate Tinubu’s 73rd birthday anniversary at the Lagos Secretariat Community Central Mosque.

At the event in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State on Saturday, the deputy governor said that the President had wisdom and talents and was determined to serve Nigeria.

Tinubu described Tinubu as a thinker who strove to achieve much for the nation.

The deputy governor emphasised that Tinubu was working tirelessly to address Nigeria’s challenges.

He said that the President took some decisions that could lead to temporary difficulties but ultimately yield positive results.

Hamzat listed some of the decisions to include fuel subsidy removal.

He said that the President was working to ensure that his administration focused on essential matters such as education and infrastructure development, and environmental protection.

He urged Nigerians to trust that the policies would bear fruit and give their support.

Hamzat said: “I plead with Nigerians to be patient and to also see that the President is not a magician.

“We must be hopeful, not disparaged, and not sabotage the process.

“Give him a chance, let the policies work, and Nigeria will be better for us all.”

In a sermon, Sheikh Hakeem Lawal said that wisdom and gratitude to God were key to successful leadership in a nation such as Nigeria.

He urged Nigerians all over the world to continue to pray for their country and the success of the Tinubu administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that other dignitaries at the event included the wife of Lagos State Deputy Governor, Remi Hamzat; Head of Service of Lagos State, Bode Agoro; and wife of the first civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Lateefat Jakande.

The others included a former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro; white cap chiefs; and Islamic clerics.

