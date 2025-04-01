Six arrested as police rescue 21 kidnap victims, recover N4.8m ransom

The Nigeria Police Force says it has rescued 21 kidnapped victims and recovered N4.8 million ransom, arms, and ammunition in a series of coordinated operations targeting criminal syndicates across the country.

The operations, carried out in Taraba and Kano States, led to the arrest of six suspects involved in kidnapping, armed robbery, and illegal possession of firearms, further reinforcing the police’s commitment to combating violent crimes.

This was contained in a statement on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, and sighted by The Eagle Online.

According to the statement, the police remain resolute in dismantling criminal networks threatening the safety of Nigerians.

The police noted that one of the most notable operations took place in Taraba State on March 29, 2025.

Police operatives attached to the State Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, successfully rescued 20 kidnapped victims along the Takum/Mararaba road.

The rescue mission, conducted in Muji Town, followed a fierce gun battle between the operatives and the kidnappers.

Also Read:

The criminals fled, abandoning the victims and their vehicles. Two of the rescued individuals who sustained injuries are currently receiving medical attention.

In another breakthrough, operatives of the Kano State Anti-Kidnapping Squad apprehended a gang responsible for the abduction of Dr. Muhammad Bello Yushau on March 8, 2025.

Following an extensive investigation, police operatives arrested five suspects—Tukur Lawal (alias Maikudi), Ado Usman, Sanusi Surajo, Habiba Shuaibu, and Ummulkhairi Ibrahim—on March 18 and 19.

During the operation, authorities recovered a locally made rifle and N4.84 million, believed to be ransom money.

The victim was rescued unhurt and reunited with his family.

In a separate operation, the Special Tactical Squad (STS) arrested Kafinta Musa in Taraba for armed robbery, kidnapping, and illegal possession of firearms.

An AK49 rifle loaded with five rounds of live ammunition was recovered from him.

Reacting to the development, Adejobi, in his statement, commended the operatives for their bravery and professionalism.

“These successful operations underscore the dedication and joint commitment of the Nigeria Police Force and the good citizens of Nigeria to safeguard communities and ensure security for all,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to continue providing credible information to security agencies to support the fight against crime.

“The Force urges continued cooperation from the public in providing timely information to aid in the fight against crime,” he added.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, also applauded the operatives involved, reiterating the police’s unwavering commitment to tackling criminal activities across the country.

Post Views: 15