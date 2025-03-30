More families benefit from Glo Foundation’s ‘Food Drive’

It was another momentous occasion for joy and relief in Lagos State, where Glo Foundation, the social responsibility arm of Globacom, made thousands of less privileged Nigerians in the Ikota community happy through the donation of cartons of food and household items to them.

Two Saturdays ago, it was in Bariga, where it shared food and other household items to thousands of vulnerable members of the community.

At an emotional ceremony held within the community, thousands of beneficiaries, made up mostly of women, received their packs from officials of Globacom and their partners in the project, Lagos Food Bank Initiative.

As early as 7am, thousands of beneficiaries had gathered at the New Generation Baptist School, Ikota, venue of the event, waiting for the commencement of the distribution.

While welcoming the beneficiaries before the distribution of the items, the Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Globacom, Jumobi Mofe-Damijo, affirmed Globacom’s commitment to helping the less privileged in society.

Mofe-Damijo noted that one of the objectives of the Foundation was the provision of support to the most vulnerable segment of the society across the country.

She added: “Giving brings joy and smiles to the faces of the beneficiaries as we have seen here today.

“It also makes us happy that we are able to do something to touch the lives of others in a highly interdependent world.”

She stated that the Foundation was working on other projects that would impact various segments across the country.

The beneficiaries sang and danced at the event to show their joy and appreciation to Globacom.

Some of them who shared their thoughts expressed happiness for benefitting from the gesture, and prayed that the company would be blessed in return for the gifts.

The beneficiaries, who were mostly women, could not contain their joy and excitement at the event.

Some of them, who spoke after receiving their food packages, praised and prayed for Globacom for extending such love and care to their community.

Christina Itoro, an Akwa Ibom State indigene, who operates a Point of Sale business within the community, expressed happiness at the content of the package.

Itoro said: “When I opened the carton and saw the content, I was so excited.

“May God bless the company and the staff.”

On her part, Sarah Oliseh, who is a housewife, said: “I am very happy and so excited about getting this from Globacom.

“It will definitely go a long way to help me and my family.”

For Godwin Mary, who sells Kunu drink, Globacom has come to her aid at a time when her business was crumbling.

The native of Benue State thanked Globacom for remembering her and other women in the Ikate neighbourhood.

