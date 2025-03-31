Silverbird Award: Why Oyebanji deserves the recognition, by Idowu Ephraim Faleye



Criticism is essential in a democracy, ensuring leaders remain accountable. Recently, one Mr. Gbenga Ogedengbe’s article questioned Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s Silverbird Man of the Year award, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the recognition and scrutinizing his leadership. While scrutiny is important, it must be fair and rooted in facts.



The Silverbird Group’s decision to honor Oyebanji was not arbitrary. In today’s digital world, media organizations rely on data, reports, and sentiment analysis to evaluate leaders. The award was given based on tangible achievements, not favoritism. The reality of Oyebanji’s governance tells a story of measurable progress, proactive leadership, and inclusive governance. These verifiable milestones affirm why Oyebanji was a worthy recipient. To dismiss this recognition as mere media bias is to ignore the governor’s measurable impact.



Security concerns were also raised, but crime is not exclusive to Ekiti—it is a universal challenge. No government can completely eliminate it, but proactive measures can mitigate its effects. Under Oyebanji, the state has strengthened community policing, deployed tech-driven surveillance, and reduced kidnapping incidents drastically within a year. While challenges remain, Ekiti is safer today than it was before. Critics who focus solely on isolated incidents fail to acknowledge the progress that has been made.



Another attack on Oyebanji is his accessibility. Ironically, past leaders were criticized for being distant, yet Oyebanji is now faulted for being too engaged. His leadership style fosters unity, ensuring that diverse voices are heard in governance. Monthly town halls, direct feedback channels with youth groups, and collaborations with civil society have led to initiatives like the Ekiti Digital Skills Program, which trains 10,000 youths in technology annually. Far from a weakness, this level of engagement strengthens governance.





Some critics operate under the illusion that leadership requires perfection. No leader, past or present, has ever governed without challenges. The focus should be on consistent progress, and Oyebanji’s administration has delivered on multiple fronts. From healthcare improvements, including the operationalization of 20 new primary healthcare centers, to efficient civil service reforms, his policies prioritize sustainable development over short-term gains. The Silverbird Award recognizes this trajectory, rewarding diligence and inspiring further excellence.



Ekiti’s growth under Oyebanji is a story of resilience, vision, and dedication. Those who nitpick imperfections should also acknowledge the strides made. Awards like this are not given to satisfy cynics but to motivate leaders to continue raising standards. Instead of tearing down progress, Ekiti people should unite to build on it. The recognition is well deserved, not just for the governor but for the entire state, which continues to move forward despite challenges.

