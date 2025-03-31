Edo killings: Okpebholo visits Kano, vows justice for victims

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo has condemned the brutal killing of 16 hunters in Udune, Uromi Local Government Area of the state, describing the attack as barbaric and unacceptable.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Okpebholo, condemned the act at Government House during a condolence visit to Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State on Monday.

“I was deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident. Upon my arrival, I met with my Hausa brothers, who had generously supported me during my election campaign,” Okpebholo said.

He further stated that President Bola Tinubu had directed the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies to track down the perpetrators and ensure they faced justice.

“We have implemented robust security measures to hold all those involved accountable.

“Security agencies have already launched investigations to bring the culprits to justice,” he added.

Okpebholo described the attack as disturbing, emphasising that Nigeria valued the sanctity of human life.

“This cowardly act contradicts the fundamental principles of our society, which are deeply rooted in both Islamic and Christian teachings.

“So far, 14 suspects have been arrested in connection with the killings. As Kano remains dear to my heart, we will continue to uphold the value of being our brother’s keeper,” he said.

In response, Gov. Yusuf commended the Edo governor for his swift action in addressing the security situation following the attack.

“We have implemented strong security measures to prevent any reprisal attacks.

“We also urge that those arrested be publicly paraded to bring relief to the victims’ families and to ensure accountability.

“I call on Gov. Okpebholo to ensure that the families of the victims receive fair compensation for their loss.

“I also commend President Tinubu for his prompt response and commitment to justice by directing security agencies to pursue the perpetrators,” Yusuf added.

