Lawmaker to strengthen security in constituency with 1, 000 solar-powered street lights 

In a bold effort to enhance security and improve night-time visibility, Hon. Emeka Martins Chinedu, member representing Ahiazu Mbaise/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency, has planned to light up Ahiazu and Ezinihitte with 1,000 state-of-the-art solar-powered streetlights.

The lawmaker’s S.A on Media & Publicity, Nnamdi Ukasanya, made the statement available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

“Under this transformative initiative, each Local Government Area will receive 500 units, ensuring all 24 electoral wards benefit from an equitable allocation of 40 units each.

“To ensure the proper installation of these solar streetlights in the most strategic locations, each ward is required to nominate a focal representative.

“This can be done through the traditional ruler, Nze, President General (PG), or any other recognised community apex leader.

“These representatives will work closely with the project team to guarantee a smooth and well-coordinated deployment process,” he said.

Ukasanya said the landmark project would reaffirm Hon. Chinedu’s dedication to the well-being of his constituents, paving the way for safer streets, thriving businesses, and a brighter future for Ahiazu and Ezinihitte.

