Natasha defies ban, arrives homecoming rally in helicopter

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, arrived at her homecoming rally in a helicopter on Tuesday,April, 1, 2025, despite the Kogi Government’s restrictions on movement and public gatherings.

The embattled senator was welcomed by a large crowd of placard-carrying supporters, who turned out in large numbers, chanting and singing.

The Kogi Police Command had earlier warned the senator to cancel her homecoming rally, but the lawmaker insisted, saying she hadn’t broken any law.

While addressing her supporters, she said, “Nobody and nothing can stop me from coming home. I’m an Ebira woman; this is my land. I’m the daughter of the late Jimoh Abdul Akpoti. I know my roots; I’m not a bastard, and I’m not afraid of anybody.”

The lawmaker insisted that her visit was not a political rally but a peaceful gathering to celebrate Sallah with her people.

Her words: “Yesterday, we heard on the news that rallies and gatherings will not be allowed, that roads will be blocked, and convoys leading into the state will not be permitted.

“I knew that we were the targets. But then I said, this is not political season, this is not campaign time.

“We are not having a rally. This is just me, the Senator representing Kogi Central, coming down to her people to celebrate this festive time – the Sallah with you, and there is nothing wrong with that.

“I am breaking no law. This is Nigeria. We have the right to be free, to express our choice in gatherings and celebrations.”

Defying the Kogi Government’s restriction on movement ahead of her homecoming rally, the senator, in a Facebook post, called on Nigerians to hold the Senate President, whom she recently accused of sexual harassment, the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello and the incumbent governor, Usman Ododo, responsible if she and her supporters are attacked in the state.

She wrote: “My dear people of Kogi Central, I look forward to our PEACEFUL Sallah celebrations today,” she posted on Facebook earlier that morning.

“However, should we be met with or infiltrated by violence, Nigerians should hold Gov Ododo, Yahaya Bello & SP Godswill Akpabio wholly responsible.”

Senator Natasha is currently serving a six-month suspension from the Senate for alleged rule violations.

Post Views: 13