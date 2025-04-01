Uromi killings: DSS operatives arrest two principal suspects

Operatives of the Department of State Services have arrested two principal suspects involved in the killing of 16 Nigerians of Northern extraction in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State last week.

The suspects were arrested in Uromi following credible intelligence after the intercepted and burnt 16 travellers in the town on March 27.

Operatives of various security agencies are hunting for other key suspects involved in the unfortunate incidents

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, had on Monday in Kano State during a condolence visit revealed that 14 suspects had already been arrested in connection with the killing.

Governor Okpebholo, who visited Kano State to condole with the government and families of the victims, had vowed that justice will be served and those involved in the killing will be brought to justice.

He had also assured families of the victims that adequate compensations will be paid.

In the latest development, the two principal suspects arrested by officials of the DSS have been transferred to Abuja, the nation’s capital, for further interrogation and prosecution by the relevant authorities.

