Durbar Ban: Sanusi abandons horses, drives in vehicle to pay Sallah homage

In the face of a ban on all Sallah Durbar activities in Kano State, the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, drove in a vehicle to pay Sallah homage on Governor Abba Yusuf at the Kano State Government House.

With this development, the Emir abandoned the use of horses which is the normal tradition and means of transportation for Hawan Nassarawa.

Emir Sanusi also changed his normal routes from the Emir’s palace to the state road to the Government House to avoid security breaches.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police in Kano, Adamu Bakori, announced the ban of all forms of Sallah Durbar activities in the state, citing impending security threat revealed by intelligence gathering.

Shedding more light on the development, a Professor of History from the famous Bayero University of Kano, Prof. Tijjani Naniya, said the Emir only went back to the old tradition in 1903 where the Emir visited the governor using a vehicle but by 1940 the use of horses was introduced.

He said the visit to the governor was to brief him on developments in the state as well as the report received by the Emirate.

Also Read

According to him, “Before 1940, there was no Wajen Kano, that is outskirts the City, and the Emir as the head of Native Authority, NA, he will only pay his visit to the residence of the Governor at Government House to brief him on the yearly happenings in the City as well as report he received in the emirate and returned to his palace.

“But by 1940 and when outskirts Kano that is Wajen Kano was created and there were people who though most of whom were Hausas but not of Kano extraction, the Emir needed to go round and see them, the present day Hawan Nassarawa using horses was introduced.

“…What was stopped is for the Emir to ride on horses and pass through State Roads, that for sure would create a problem but now that he has returned to the original means of the Hawan Nassarawa tradition, there is no violation.

“And the Emir is only coming to Government House as against the usual Hawan Nassarawa that he will ride horses, go round Kano to greet everybody and return to his palace,” Prof. Naniya stated.

Post Views: 53