Tinubu hails Remo Stars, Chairman on historic NPFL victory

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Remo Stars Football Club and its Chairman, Kunle Soname, on winning the 2024-2025 Nigerian Premier Football League title, a milestone achievement that spotlights Ikenne and Ogun State.

The message was passed through the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, issued on Monday.

In a statement he issued to newsmen, Onanuga said President Tinubu described the historic victory, four years after the team’s promotion to the elite league, as a testament to the hard work, discipline, and unyielding spirit of the players, the coaching crew, and the management.

He said: “The President admires the team’s resilience and perseverance, noting their courage in pursuing success despite three previous near-misses in the race for the league title.

“He hopes their example will inspire other Nigerian clubs to pursue their dreams continuously with tenacity and optimism.

“He also commends the vision and commitment of the club’s owner and chairman, Mr. Kunle Soname.

“His investment in grassroots football—exemplified by the construction of the state-of-the-art stadium in Ikenne—has provided a vital foundation for the growth of sports in Nigeria.”

Onanuga said as Nigeria’s representative in the CAF Champions League. President Tinubu urged Remo Stars to deploy the same undaunting spirit and focus to win continental honours.

He called on football fans across Nigeria to rally behind the team as they carry the nation’s hopes onto the African stage.

