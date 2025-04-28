Taskforce nabs two using motorcycles to transport illicit drugs

The Chairman of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Adetayo Akerele, says the agency has nabbed and detained two suspects for allegedly using motorcycles as couriers to traffic illicit drugs across various locations.

He made this known in a statement signed by the agency’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Abdulraheem Gbadeyan, on Monday.

The Chairman said that the agency intensified its operations against commercial motorcyclists in its continued efforts to maintain environmental decorum and enforce a zero-tolerance stance against illicit drug activities within the state.

Akerele said: “The operation led to the arrest of two suspects and another individual who is currently at large for allegedly using motorcycles as couriers to transport illicit drugs across various locations.

“The suspects are also believed to be involved in other criminal activities such as bag snatching, pickpocketing, and shoplifting.”

Also Read:

The Taskforce boss said that during the operation, officers uncovered a cache of illegal substances, including Colorado, Indian hemp, narcotic drugs, scissors, and other controlled items concealed inside a school bag.

According to him, investigations revealed that some okada operators are actively promoting the illicit drug trade by transporting substances between brothels and other locations.

Akerele said: “Several motorcycles used for these activities were also seized for violating traffic regulations and aiding criminal operations.

“This discovery highlights the growing concern over the misuse of commercial motorcycles for criminal purposes.

“This emphasises the urgent need for sustained enforcement actions against recalcitrant riders, who endanger public safety on Lagos highways.”

Akerele reaffirmed the agency’s unwavering commitment to eliminating criminal elements that threaten the peace and security of residents.

“This operation reflects our zero-tolerance policy against illegal activities that compromise the security of our communities,” he said.

The agency’s boss said that the suspects would face the full weight of the law as investigations continued.

The chairman also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities through the agency’s ‘See Something, Say Something’ initiative.

According to Akerele, the taskforce remains resolute in its mission to create a safe and crime-free environment for all.

Post Views: 1