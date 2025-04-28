NPFL: Kwara United maul visiting Lobi Stars

Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin on Sunday mauled visiting Lobi Stars of Makurdi 4-0 in a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Week 35 match.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the match, played at George Innih Stadium, Ilorin, saw Wasiu Alalade score just six seconds into the game.

The feat replicated a similar early goal he achieved two seasons ago against Remo Stars of Ikenne, setting yet another personal record.

Junior Aimufua doubled the lead with a perfect connection to Ibrahim Yahaya’s well-delivered cross, leaving the visitors trailing.

Lobi Stars eventually settled into the match, creating a few chances, but the home side’s goalkeeper, Suraju Ayeleso, made crucial saves to preserve the lead.

Aimufua, after missing some chances, scored his brace in the 81st minute to further extend Kwara United’s comfortable advantage.

Ismaila Gatta then sealed the emphatic victory, netting the fourth goal in the 90th minute to the delight of the home fans.

Kwara United Coach, Tunde Sanni, speaking to newsmen after the match, admitted the team had been under immense pressure beforehand.

Sanni expressed relief at the result, adding that the team would work to maintain their momentum going forward.

“This result is important as we prepare for the President Federation Cup quarter-finals against Akwa United on 3 May in Enugu,” he said.

NAN also reports that Junior Aimufua was named the Cyteck Man of the Match, sponsored by Ahmed Olaide.

Kwara United remain 12th on the NPFL table and will next face Enyimba International in Aba.

