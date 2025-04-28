Factors driving defection to APC — Gov. Otu

The Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, has revealed the factors that are driving defection to the All Progressives Congress.

Governor Otu said this when he joined other chieftains of the APC to receive Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State into the party.

He said the defections are propelled by the sterling performance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rather than political calculations.

He spoke at the ceremony alongside Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, and National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nsa Gill, Otu described the entrance of Oborevwori into the APC as not just a political move but a thoughtful and courageous response to the growing aspirations for a better Delta State, a more prosperous Niger Delta, and a stronger Nigeria.

He emphasised that Cross River State, which for years stood as the lone APC-governed state in the South South, now proudly shares the progressive banner with Delta and Edo States, marking a new dawn of strengthened political realignment in the region.

“An increasing number of South South states under APC governance is a dream realised,” he remarked, highlighting President Tinubu’s transformational leadership that has inspired trust, value reorientation, infrastructural rebirth, and economic rejuvenation across the nation.

Describing the mass defection led by Governor Oborevwori, with former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and key Peoples Democratic Party structures in Delta State, as a historic moment, Governor Otu noted that it sets the stage for deeper regional collaboration, accelerated economic development, and greater political stability.

As Vice Chairman of the South South Governors’ Forum, Otu urged Oborevwori, other political stalwarts, and their supporters who have now joined the APC to bring their wealth of experience and grassroots mobilisation strength to bear in advancing the collective quest for a flourishing South-South and a renewed Nigeria.

He added: “Your Excellency’s decision to board the progressive train is a profound testament to your commitment to inclusive governance, sustainable development, and national unity.

“I am confident that your leadership will further galvanise our collective resolve to deliver the dividends of democracy to our people and drive forward the Renewed Hope Agenda championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Welcome aboard, Your Excellency.

“Together, we shall chart a new course of greatness for our region and our nation.”

