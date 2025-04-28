NRC announces resumption of Warri-Itakpe train service

The Management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced resumption of train services on the Warri-Itakpe route.

In a statement released on Monday, the NRC said the services will resume on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

This development followed the suspension of Warri-Itakpe Train Service (WITS) on April 10, 2025, due to technical and operational challenges as well as multiple engine failures.

“The management of the NRC, led by Dr. Kayode Opeifa, MD/CEO, apologized to passengers, stakeholders, other interest groups, and Nigerians in general whose livelihood is daily impacted by the services.

“Management further informed the public of the efforts of its engineers to rectify the situation and the necessity to further suspend the services to enable management to improve on the operational capacity, redundancy, and customer service delivery.

“After a critical review of the operational and technical situations, management is pleased to announce the recommencement of the services, starting from Wednesday, April 30, 2025,” the statement partly read.

It continued, “Our esteemed passengers are required to kindly note that the WIT service has now been rescheduled to run for 6 days a week – Friday to Wednesday.

“Starting from Thursday 01/05/2025, the service will be rested every Thursday for track and rolling stock maintenance on the WITS route.”

The NRC also expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their understanding and cooperation through the period.

“The MD/CEO, Dr. Kayode Opeifa once again appreciates Nigerians, our revered passengers, and stakeholders for their understanding, patience, and cooperation during the trying period.

“We value your continued patronage and commitment to NRC

“Recall that while most passengers were refunded in full as offered by NRC, passengers who opted not to be refunded, can further revalidate their existing tickets for services on any day of their choice, using our e-ticketing platforms.

“Those with issues may contact our ticket line on 09031800517.

“While we deeply regret the inconveniences that this suspension may have caused our esteemed customers and stakeholders, we assure you of the best of services going forward,” the statement concluded.

