Breaking: Enugu airport to reopen ahead of schedule

The Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Enugu State will reopen ahead of the scheduled May 6, 2025 date.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria said this on Saturday through its Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah.

The Eagle Online is reporting that the Federal Government had announced the closure of the airport on April 18, 2025.

It said the airport would be closed from April 22, 2025 to May 6, 2025 for the emergency repair of the runway.

However, on Saturday, Orah said the repair had been concluded ahead of schedule.

She said: “On April 18th, 2025, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) announced that due to a sudden and significant rupture in the asphalt surface at a critical section of the runway, the runway would be shut down for emergency repairs.

Also Read

“The work was scheduled to begin on April 22nd and conclude before reopening on May 6th, 2025.

“However, rehabilitation works on the runway have been completed, and the runway is cleared for landings and takeoffs by the engineers working with FAAN.

“FAAN appreciates all airport users and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation during this time.

“The Authority sincerely apologises for the inconvenience but assures the public that all actions were taken in the interest of safety.

Post Views: 4