2025 Hajj: Kaduna mandates medical screening for pilgrims

The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Agency has directed all registered intending pilgrims from the State for the upcoming Hajj to undergo compulsory medical screening this week.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Board’s Public Relations Officer, Yunusa Mohammad Abdullahi, issued on Sunday.

Abdullahi explained that the exercise was designed to assess the health status of pilgrims ahead of the spiritual journey, adding that the screening includes mandatory pregnancy tests for female pilgrims.

He clarified that the process is not intended to disqualify anyone, but to ensure appropriate medical support, particularly for pilgrims with conditions, such as diabetes or hypertension.

Also Read

Abdullahi added that pilgrims will receive two meals per day throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia.

He emphasised that only tests conducted in government-approved hospitals will be accepted.

“The medical and pregnancy tests are compulsory. Any pilgrim who refuses to undergo them risks forfeiting their Hajj seat,” the statement warned.

Intending pilgrims have been advised to collect their medical cards from their registration officers before visiting the designated hospitals for the screening.

Post Views: 7