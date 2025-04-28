Nwoko to Oborevwori: Don’t bring old habits to APC

The representative of Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Ned Nwoko, has told Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State not to bring his “old habits” in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made the demand in a letter he sent to the governor, who will be received by the leadership of the APC into the party on Monday (today).

Nwoko commended Oborevwori the governor for dumping the PDP, but added: “Leave behind the politics of survival and step into the politics of legacy.

“No one pours new wine into old wineskins.

“Old habits, old politics, and the old deals that led to the gradual decline of the PDP in Delta must be left behind.”

Nwoko said APC has already begun preparing for constitutional amendments, including the creation of Anioma and New Delta States.

He said: “Let me remind you, this agenda was declared a done deal by the party leadership long before your defection, a testament to the APC’s commitment to correcting historical imbalances and ending regional marginalisation.

“Your defection must not be symbolic; it must be transformative.

“This is your opportunity to embrace a new sense of purpose and demonstrate renewed dedication to progressive governance, fairness, and inclusive development.

“The creation of Anioma state will finally give voice, identity, and institutional power to the aspirations of Delta North. It is a long overdue recognition of a people who have sought parity with their kinsmen.

“The proposed New Delta will address the deep internal asymmetries within the current Delta state structure.

“It will empower neglected communities, bring government closer to the people, and unlock new paths for economic growth.”

