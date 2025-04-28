NDIC begins payment to Heritage Bank depositors

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has started the payment of N46.6 billion in liquidation dividends to depositors of the defunct Heritage Bank.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by Hawwau Gambo, the Acting Head of Communication and Public Affairs.

She said the funds were realised from sales of the bank’s assets and recovery of debts owed.

Gambo explained that a liquidation dividend is paid to depositors of a closed bank, beyond the maximum insured limit, using proceeds from asset sales and debt recovery.

She added that liquidation dividends may also cover payments to creditors and shareholders once all depositors have been fully reimbursed.

The NDIC began payment of the first tranche of liquidation dividends on April 25.

According to Gambo, the initial dividend is paid at 9.2 kobo per Naira on a pro-rata basis to depositors with balances above N5 million.

She noted that further payments would be made as more assets of the defunct bank are realised and outstanding debts recovered.

Following the revocation of Heritage Bank’s licence by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on June 3, 2024, NDIC immediately reimbursed insured deposits up to N5 million.

To ensure a seamless process, NDIC used depositors’ Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) to locate alternate accounts and automatically credit the insured amounts.

The Corporation also used existing records from insured payments to disburse the first tranche of liquidation dividends.

The statement said: “Depositors with balances exceeding N5 million who did not receive their liquidation dividends should visit the nearest NDIC office.

“Depositors without alternative bank accounts, who were not paid the insured amount, should also visit NDIC offices or download forms from www.ndic.gov.ng.

“Depositors must complete and submit a deposit verification form to receive their insured amounts and, where applicable, the first tranche of dividends.”

Gambo reiterated NDIC’s commitment to ensuring the recovery of assets and the reimbursement of all eligible depositors.

