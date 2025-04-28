Natasha to Akpabio: My seat was earned through election not erection

The suspended representative of Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has written a satirical letter of apology to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, saying she assumed her seat was earned through election and not erection.

The satirical letter was released by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs to the media on Sunday.

Akpoti-Uduaghan wrote:

Dear Distinguished Senate President Godswill Akpabio,

It is with the deepest sarcasm and utmost theatrical regret that I tender this apology for the grievous crime of possessing dignity and self-respect in your most exalted presence. I have reflected extensively on my unforgivable failure to recognize that legislative success in certain quarters is apparently not earned through merit, but through the ancient art of compliance — of the very personal kind.

How remiss of me not to understand that my refusal to indulge your… “requests” was not merely a personal choice, but a constitutional violation of the unwritten laws of certain men’s entitlement. Truly, I must apologize for prioritizing competence over capitulation, vision over vanity, and the people’s mandate over private dinners behind closed doors.

I now realize the catastrophic consequences of my actions: legislation delayed, tempers flared, and the tragic bruising of egos so large they require their own postcodes. For this disruption to the natural order of “quid pro quo,” I bow my head in fictional shame.

Please find it in your magnanimous heart — somewhere buried deep beneath layers of entitlement — to forgive this stubborn woman who mistakenly believed that her seat in the Senate was earned through elections, not erections.

I remain,

Yours in eternal resistance,

Senator Natasha H Akpoti Uduaghan

Unafraid, Unbought, and Unbroken.

