Davido brings 5IVE to life with intimate meet-and-greet, powered by Spotify

Nigerian music superstar, Davido has hosted a select group of superfans and media at Ona Restaurant in Lagos for an exclusive meet-and-greet, presented by Spotify.

The event, aimed at celebrating the release of his fifth studio album, 5IVE, offered a rare behind-the-scenes look at the ‘Awuke crooner’ with 50 lucky fans and 5 media partners given the chance to connect with the artist in an intimate setting.

Rather than handing out invitations, Spotify put fans to the test, requiring them to pass a five-question quiz on Davido’s music to earn a spot at the roundtable.

Once inside, attendees were treated to an afternoon of music, conversation, and surprises.

The event was hosted by Ireculture, who set the tone with her infectious energy, while SmallztheDJ kept the vibe going with smooth, Afrobeats-driven selections.

In true Davido fashion, a playful twist took centre stage: after teasing his absence, the artist made a dramatic, surprise entrance, sending fans into a frenzy.

The moment was a perfect reflection of Davido’s personality – engaging, unpredictable, and larger-than-life.

Speaking on the event, Victor Okapala, Spotify’s Artist and Label Partnerships lead for West Africa, said, “This event is a testament to the power of music to bring fans and artists closer together. Working with Davido on the release of 5IVE highlights the energy surrounding Afrobeats globally, and the deep connection we see between the artist and his fans.”

The event’s highlight was a close-knit roundtable conversation, where fans shared their love for 5IVE, with “10 Kilo” emerging as an early favourite. Each guest left with a gift box featuring five fashion items from Nigerian streetwear brand Severe Nature, who also designed the official 5IVE merch.

Reflecting on his journey, Davido shared, “When you see artists like Beyoncé, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Rihanna, you realise the work it takes to get there. This time, I wanted to go all out, and I’m seeing the results.”

Spotify data underscores Davido’s growing global influence. In the past 12 months, his music has been added to over 12 million playlists worldwide.

The artist’s reach spans key markets including Nigeria, the U.S., U.K., South Africa, and France, with 34% of his listeners aged 18-24 and 41% aged 25-34.

As 5IVE continues to captivate listeners, this intimate event further solidified Davido’s position as one of Afrobeats’ leading voices, fostering a deeper connection between him and his dedicated fanbase.

