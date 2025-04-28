Lagos signs MoU with International Consortium to ensure water rehabilitation, expansion 

The Lagos State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with an International Consortium Company, Belstar and ENKA for the rehabilitation and expansion of water supply works in the State.

The signing ceremony took place at Alausa on Monday.

Speaking on the move, Lagos Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab said the collaboration is aimed at addressing critical Water infrastructure challenges in the State.

Wahab said the project which entails construction, rehabilitation and installation of water treatment facilities as well as distribution networks will provide reliable and sustainable water supply to the underserved Communities.

He mentioned that the project will see to the establishment of new water works to ease distribution network issues, adding that the State will ensure compliance with relevant regulations including social and safety standards.

He noted that the project is divided into two parts: the Brown field which consists of rehabilitation of existing water works and the Green field which is the construction of entirely new water works in various locations across the state.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Lagos Water Corporation, Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani said the LWC will collaborate with the International Consortium, provide support development, technical inputs as well as stakeholder’s coordination to achieve success.

He said the projects will not only provide potable water to Communities without water, it will also see to the eradication of water related diseases in the state.

While speaking, the Group Managing Director, Belstar Capital, Mr Tewodros Polk pledged that the Consortium is committed to the project with the leverage of their strength and Technical expertise to ensure long-term productivity and service delivery.

He promised that the Consortium will utilize Local subcontractors in order to promote capacity building and sustainable development throughout the different phases of the project.

He said the project will be executed using the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Finance model insured by the US-International Development Finance Corporation and it is expected to have a completion period of 36 months.

