Liverpool thrash Tottenham Hotspur to secure 20th EPL title

Liverpool clinched the Premier League title in style as they came from behind to thrash Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield and secure their 20th EPL title.

First-half strikes from Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo all but wrapped up a record-equalling 20th top-flight title.

This was before Mohammed Salah’s 28th goal of a prolific campaign and a Destiny Udogie own goal made the scoreline emphatic.

Spurs briefly threatened to spoil a party that began hours before kick-off by taking an early lead through former Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke but the Londoners put up little resistance as the Reds clicked into gear.

The title, secured with four games to spare, is only the Merseysiders’ second in 35 years.

It is also the first in that period they have been permitted to celebrate in front of fans after their 2020 success came during the COVID-19 pandemic.

