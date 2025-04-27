2025 Hajj: NAHCON, HIN set to host stakeholders summit

All is now set for the hosting of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria and Hajj Institute of Nigeria’s 2nd National Hajj Stakeholders Summit.

The summit is to focus on the country’s Hajj and Umrah industry.

Themed: “Sustainable Hajj Financing: Developing a Resilient Model For Nigerian Pilgrims and Operators,” it will be held on April 30, 2025.

The summit is scheduled to take place at NICON Luxury Hotels, Abuja, starting from 9am.

It’s powered by a trio of Jaiz Bank, Lotus Bank, and Taj Bank.

The Summit is holding barely over a week to the inaugural inbound airlift of pilgrims, slated for May 9, 2025.

