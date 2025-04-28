Over 5,000 guests attend Africa’s first-ever talk concert

Chude Jideonwo, Media entrepreneur and celebrated storyteller, hosted Africa’s first-ever talk concert, WithChude Live, at Lagos, Nigeria with more than 5,000 guests packed in the hall.

At the groundbreaking night of vulnerability, truth, and deep emotional connection, Jideonwo hosted a panel conversation of stars.

Among the celebrated stars were Teni, Taaooma, and Kiekie on one panel, and Ruth Kadiri, Hauwa Lawal, and Moses Bliss on another.

In addition, Jideonwo conducted deeply personal interviews with some of Nigeria’s most beloved figures: Falz, Bovi, Funke Akindele, Jerry Eze, and Chimamanda Adichie, bringing stories of vulnerability, strength, and authenticity to life on stage.

One of the evening’s most powerful moments came when Jideonwo read an excerpt from his highly anticipated memoir: “How Depression Saved My Life,” set to be released in September 2025.

He read: “In fact, I should state that nothing really changed immediately after I came to my awakening.

“I didn’t become happier or stronger or anything.

“I don’t know if that’s what happens for anyone else, but that’s not what happened for me.

“I continued to be depressed, to all intents and purposes.”

Jideonwo also shared a heartfelt poem from the book, offering an intimate glimpse into his personal journey of healing, hope, and triumph.

The event officially kicked off at with a vibrant red carpet session, where celebrities and dignitaries from across Nigeria were interviewed and celebrated.

The red carpet buzz added a touch of glamour and excitement to an evening dedicated to real, meaningful conversations.

Media houses from across Nigeria were present to cover this historic event, capturing the rare sight of a full hall where every heart was fully engaged.

Guests were seated — no murmuring, no distractions, no side attraction — only heartfelt conversations that stirred the soul.

True to its mission, WithChude Live promised to be a beautiful day for the mind, spirit, and heart, and it lived up to its promise.

One of the attendees took to Instagram after the event to share key lessons learned.

Among them was the powerful reflection: “Be humble with your God given grace.”

The overwhelming turnout and emotional impact have set a new standard for live talk concert experiences in Nigeria and across Africa, marking WithChude Live as a historic first on the continent.

