Mike Adenuga @ 72: Tinubu pens personal tribute

President Bola Tinubu has penned a personal tribute to the Chairman of Globacom, Dr. Mike Adenuga, as he turns 72 on April 29, 2025.

The personal Tribute to Adenuga, also the Chairman of Conoil, was released to newsmen on Monday by the Presidential Media Team.

President Tinubu wrote in the tribute:

I congratulate Dr. Mike Adeniyi Adenuga Jr., Chairman of Globacom and Conoil, as he marks his birthday on April 29.

Dr. Adenuga’s life, from humble beginnings, is a testament to the power of vision and the outcome of resilience. His humility and diligence have enabled him to succeed in banking, telecommunications, oil, and gas.

The man Nigerians affectionately call ‘The Guru’ has, through determination and hard work, built businesses that have created thousands of jobs for our people.

Nigerians will always appreciate Globacom’s ingenuity in disrupting the billing template in the telecommunications sector. By pioneering per-second billing, Glo expanded telephony and digital access to millions of Nigerians.

In addition, Conoil has proven that an indigenous firm can compete with international oil companies, fostering energy independence and security for our country.

Beyond his business achievements, Dr. Adenuga’s philanthropy, through the Mike Adenuga Foundation, has touched many lives—supporting tertiary education, healthcare, and cultural advancement across our nation.

Dr. Adenuga, Nigeria is grateful for your immense contributions to our country’s progress and prosperity.

I commend you for extending your investments to other African countries and Europe, a bold effort which earned you well-deserved honours as Commander of the Legion of Honour (France) and Ghana’s Companion of the Star of Ghana.

On behalf of the people of Nigeria, I pray that God Almighty will continue to bless you with good health, wisdom, and renewed vision as you inspire others in service to our nation.

Happy birthday, Dr. Mike!

Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR)

President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

