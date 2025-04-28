Adeleke, Animashaun shine at GOtv Boxing competition 

Super bantamweight boxer, Sodiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke, was the biggest winner at GOtv Boxing Night 33, following a third-round technical knockout of Muyideen Abiodun.

Adeleke equally claimed the N1 million cash prize attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for the Best Boxer.

Meanwhile, in the headline fight, teenage sensation Raheem “Badoo” Animashaun maintained his unbeaten record by knocking out Jean Coffi of Benin Republic, also in the third round.

Animashaun secured his 15th professional victory, showing great maturity and thrilling the fans with impressive boxing skills throughout the exciting encounter.

In his post-bout remarks, Animashaun, a law undergraduate, dared challengers in his weight division to attempt to seize his West African Boxing Union (WABU) super flyweight title.

Also Read:

Other highlights included Tobiloba “Silent Assassin” Ijomoni’s light welterweight victory over Abolade Akintunde, showing superior technique and control throughout the bout.

Emmanuel “Ability Famous” Abimbola edged William “Kaki” Amosu via split decision in a closely contested clash that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan relied on experience to defeat Segun “Odi” Gbobaniyi by unanimous decision in their national lightweight challenge fight.

Tosin “Sojar Boy” Osaigbovo scored a sixth-round technical knockout against Adeogun Awwal, who had stepped in as a late replacement for Ghana’s Emmanuel Otoo.

In the super featherweight division, Lateef “Captain” Azeez defeated Sodiq “Golden Boy” Oyakojo by split decision to round off a thrilling night of boxing.

GOtv Boxing Night 33, organised by Flykite Productions and sponsored by GOtv Nigeria, was held at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall, Surulere, Lagos.

Post Views: 13