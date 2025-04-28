Eno, Rabiu, Ufot, Ogra, others win 2024 Industry Awards

The Industry Newspaper, organisers of The Industry Summit/Awards has named the Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State as the Industry Governor of the Year for his policies and programmes designed to promote and improve startups and entrepreneurship in the state.

In the year under review, Pastor Eno has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the State, driving development and progress through innovative policies and initiatives. His commitment to improving the lives of Akwa Ibom citizens is truly commendable.

The 6th edition of the awards which precedes the industry summit 2025 is scheduled to be held in Lagos on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

In a statement made available to the media, the organisers also listed the Chairman/CEO of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu as the Business Personality of the Year, GMD/CEO, SO&U, Udeme Ufot as Doyen of Advertising, Senior Special Assistant to President of Nigeria, O’tega Ogra as the Spokesperson of the Year, CEO of Simba Group, Chief Vinay Grover as Green Energy champion and Chief Commercial Officer of TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya as CMO of the year.

Other notable personalities who also the 2024 Industry Awards include Founder & CEO, AAJ Express, Ambassador Adekunle Adeyemo- Logistics Champion, CEO, NigerBev Limited, Dr. Obinna Ike- CEO of the Year, GMD/CEO, Verdant Zeal Advertising, Dr. Tunji Olugbodi- Industry Pathfinder, CEO, Chain Reactions Africa, Israel Opayemi Industry Pathfinder, COO, Leo Burnett Lagos, Mrs. Seyi Layade- Industry Pathfinder, CEO, Integrated Indigo, Bolaji Abimbola- PR Man of the Year, CEO, Abelinis, Abiodun Oshinibosi- Industry Pathfinder and CEO, FPL Media, Lanre Ashaolu as OOH player of the year.

According to the convener of the project, Goddie Ofose, “Pastor Umo Eno, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, has significantly impacted entrepreneurship development through his ARISE Agenda, a comprehensive initiative that includes providing financial and material support, training, and partnerships with institutions like the Bank of Industry.

“He has also focused on empowering women and youth through specific programs like the Ibom-LED Entrepreneurship Accelerator Programme.

“Providing equipment to small businesses, covering a wide range of trades like tailoring, barbing, shoemaking, and more.

“Through these programmes, Eno’s government has offered grants and partnerships with financial institutions like the Bank of Industry to provide low-interest loans to SMEs,” he added.

Speaking on the importance of Industry Awards, Ofose said, “Industry Awards is a validation of excellence. The awards recognize and validate outstanding achievements, innovations, and contributions to the integrated marketing communications, banking, energy, pension funds, insurance, governance and other allied industries.

He said, “Winning an award can boost an organization’s reputation and credibility within the industry and this can translate to increased visibility and exposure for organizations, helping to attract new customers, investors, and talent.

“Industry Awards can differentiate winners from competitors and provide a competitive edge and these have been proven in our previous winners.”

Previous winners of this coveted trophy include, Lagos State Governor, H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Emmanuel Udom, Sir Biodun Shobanjo, Sir Steve Omojafor, Mr. Funmi Onabolu, Mr. Steve Babaeko and others.

