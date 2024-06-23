President Federation Cup: Rivers Angels, Naija Ratels are finalists

Fashionable Abuja landladies, Naija Ratels, will go up against experienced campaigners and former winners Rivers Angels in the grand finale of the women’s version of this year’s President Federation Cup competition.

Both teams assured their place in the grand finale on Sunday morning, with Rivers Angels edging Delta Queens 2-1 in Awka.

Ratels stretched to sudden-death in 7-6 penalty shootout win over Remo Stars Ladies in Enugu.

Both teams were tied at 2-2 in regulation time.

In the men’s final, Abia Warriors will take on El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri.

Remo Stars Ladies (Ogun) 2-2 Naija Ratels (FCT) – Naija Ratels win 7-6 on penalties

Delta Queens (Delta) 1-2 Rivers Angels (Rivers).