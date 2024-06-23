76-year-old man using security pilot car to transport cannabis nabbed + Video, photo

A 76-year-old man, Francis Omofa, has been nabbed by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency while using a pilot car with the registration number of a security agency to transport cannabis sativa.

The grandfather was nabbed on June 18, 2024 in Kiyi village, Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Operatives of the NDLEA intercepted Omofa in a white Nissan Frontier pick up vehicle with amber lights and fake registration number of a security agency.

At the time of his arrest, the vehicle was loaded with 454 compressed blocks of cannabis sativa, weighing 340.8kg procured.

Omofa said he procured it at Uzeba in Edo State.

He claimed to have been in the illicit drug business for 10 years.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday.

