Rivers Electoral Commission fixes date for fresh LG election

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission has announced that a fresh local government election will take place in the state on August 9, 2025.

The Chairman of the commission, Justice Adolphus Enebeli (retd), said this during a stakeholders’ meeting in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Enebeli, who unveiled the election guidelines officially during the meeting, said the commencement of the election process was due to the Supreme Court’s invalidation of the October 5, 2024 local government election.

He said that the political parties that would field candidates in the election must complete and submit an Expression of Interest Form from April 24 to May 12, 2025 to be eligible to participate.

He further said that the election campaign would commence from July 7, 2025 and end on August 7, 2025.

Enebeli said that interested candidates were required to pay the compulsory sum of N5,000 for councilorship positions, while N10,000 would be paid for chairman and vice chairmanship positions.

He said that the rulings of the Supreme Court must be obeyed by all Nigerians, including the electoral body.

According to him: “We are unavoidably and painfully plunged into a restart, but as a responsible law-abiding statutory body, we must demonstrate our fidelity and obedience to the rule of law.

“This setback is our ineluctable phase right now, philosophically speaking, in the affairs of man and society in history, it says and I quote: ‘A setback is a set up for a come back; do not let failure stop you, let it be the road you need to succeed.’

“A comeback is always stronger than a setback and every setback is an opportunity to learn and grow.

“Setback can inspire all of us to restart and move forward and become stronger and more successful than before.

“The greater the challenge faced by man, the more triumphant he is.”

Enebeli assured the people of transparency in the election and requested the cooperation of stakeholders to ensure a successful election.

