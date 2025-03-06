Ogun Police probe industrial accident at Quantum Steels Nigeria Limited

The Ogun State Police Command says it is currently investigating an industrial accident that occurred at Quantum Steels Nigeria Limited, located along the Ikorodu-Sagamu Road in Ogijo.

The incident, which occurred on March 2 at approximately 7pm, resulted in severe injuries to seven workers, including both Nigerian and expatriate staff.

According to available information, the explosion, caused by a blast from factory machinery, was formally reported to the Ogijo Police Division on March 5 by a staff member, Joseph Adewale.

The victims, all male, including three expatriates, are Daniel Bala, 28, Mutiu Olajide, 39, Godwin Solomon, 27, Maduabuchi Onwe, 27, Ajun Kumar, 37, Chandan Kumar, 50 and 30 year old Rakash Kumar.

Spokesperson for Ogun Police Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development to The Eagle Online on Thursday.

According to her, all seven victims are currently receiving medical care at Rolayo Hospital in Ikorodu, Lagos State, and are reported to be responding to treatment.

Odutola said police detectives, following the report, visited the scene, conducted an assessment, and gathered evidence, including photographic documentation.

“A thorough investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the explosion and ensure compliance with industrial safety regulations,” she stated.

“Further developments will be communicated as the investigation progresses.”

The Ogun State Police Command reiterated the importance of workplace safety and urged industries to strictly adhere to safety protocols to prevent similar incidents.

